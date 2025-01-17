Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 1/17/2025 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers moving through South Florida in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. It will be warmer over the weekend.
