Dr. Rohan Garje, Chief of Genitourinary Medical Oncology at Baptist Health, talks about former President Joe Biden’s diagnosis.

South Florida expert on Biden's condition Dr. Rohan Garje, Chief of Genitourinary Medical Oncology at Baptist Health, talks about former President Joe Biden’s diagnosis.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On