South Florida airports continue to face fallout from nationwide FAA ground stop last week Travelers in South Florida continue to feel the fallout in the wake of the massive FAA ground stop on Friday, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says flight schedules are expected to return to normal on Monday. And while that’s good news for travelers, many are still left wondering how they’re going to get home or onto their next destination. CBS News Miami’s Morgan Rynor spoke to frustrated and upset passengers at Miami International Airport. More