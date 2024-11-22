Watch CBS News

South Florida 12 p.m. Weather Forecast 11/22/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says cooler and drier air is in place for Friday afternoon, which will continue to bring chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons into the weekend.
