Roommate arrested after a missing USF student found dead One of the missing University of South Florida doctoral students was found dead and his roommate has been arrested, local authorities said Friday. Zamil Limon's remains were found on the Howard Franklin Bridge in Tampa Friday morning, Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators are still searching for Nahida Bristy, he said. The sheriff's office later stated in a social media post late Friday afternoon that dive teams were searching near the Howard Franklin Bridge for Bristy. Limon and Bristy, both 27, were last seen in the Tampa area on April 16. Limon's cause of death was pending autopsy results. Deputies with the sheriff's office took 26-year-old Hisham Abugarbieh, a roommate of Limon, into custody on Friday after responding to a domestic violence call at a home in the Lake Forest Community, a neighborhood near USF's Tampa campus, officials said. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, as well as charges including battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, failure to report a death and unlawfully moving a body.