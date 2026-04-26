Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz slams Florida gerrymandering In advance of the Florida Legislature meeting next week to redraw congressional districts, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is decrying the move as a partisan effort to eliminate Democratic seats. "The Governor clearly designs this process to be secret, late, and throw as many obstacles as possible in the path of actually having fair districts," she told CBS Miami's Jim DeFede. "The most obvious reason for this special session to redistrict our map is that they're responding to both Trump's call for states that Republicans run to come in and politically gerrymander. The result is that legislators are choosing their voters, not the other way around." In an interview on Facing South Florida, Wasserman Schultz said the Governor's efforts to redraw the maps will almost certainly violate the Fair Districts constitutional Amendment voters in Florida passed in 2010 that prohibits political gerrymandering.