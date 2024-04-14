One-on-One with Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with political and community activist and former rap superstar Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, who talks about making a run for the U.S. House seat held by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, whose district covers portions of Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Campbell talks about why he is running and what makes him qualified to run. He and Jim also discuss some of the big problems in the district as well as issues important to South Floridians, which includes his plan to take action to end the crisis in Haiti. Campbell has until April 26 to officially declare that he is running. Guests: Luther Campbell/Considering a Run for U.S. Congress