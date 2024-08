One-on-one with Lori Alhadeff | Facing South Florida With a new school year poised to get underway next week, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with Broward School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff on a number of topics, including metal detectors at all schools and the controversy regarding no cell phones during school hours. Guest: Lori Alhadeff/Chair, Broward County School Board