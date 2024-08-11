One-on-one with JC Bermudez | Facing South Florida Where to build the incinerator to replace the one that burned to the ground last year in Doral is the question everyone is asking. The controversy shows no sign of abating but the need for one is not going away. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede focuses on that with Miami-Dade Commissioner and former Doral Mayor JC Bermudez. There are three potential sites. A new incinerator at the Doral site is a strong possibility; however, it's not a popular possibility for most in Doral, including the commissioner who represents that area. Guest: Miami-Dade Commissioner JC Bermudez