One dead, one injured in shooting outside Broward beauty school Police in Davie say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting outside a beauty school in Broward County. Investigators spent hours at the Aveda Institute parking lot, where a Kia Soul with a bullet hole in the driver’s-side window was towed from the scene and detectives examined a second vehicle nearby. By late evening, the crime scene tape was removed and officers cleared the area, saying they are not searching for any additional suspects as the investigation continues.