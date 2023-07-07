Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 7/7/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s. We're under another Heat Advisory today as "feels like" temps will range from 102 to 108 degrees. More: https://cbsloc.al/3D7Qa84
