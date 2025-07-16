Watch CBS News

Miami Gardens police release sketches of 2 men wanted for attempted kidnapping

The two men in the sketches, along with a third man, attempted to kidnap a boy on June 8 in the area of 13 Avenue and NW 208 Street, according to investigators.
