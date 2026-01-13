Miami Beach woman outraged after police question her over Facebook post criticizing mayor Raquel Pacheco, a former candidate for Miami Beach City Commission and Florida Senate, says she was shocked and outraged when police officers showed up at her door after she criticized Miami Beach’s mayor in a Facebook post. Officers questioned Pacheco about her online comments, which they said were being investigated due to safety concerns, though no immediate threat was found. Pacheco, who recorded the encounter, says the incident raises serious concerns about free speech and how criticism of public officials is handled.