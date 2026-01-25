Miami Beach woman confronted by police after Facebook post demands investigation On this week’s Facing, Jim talks with Miami Beach resident and former state senate candidate Raquel Pacheco about her controversial encounter with MB police officers. They showed up at her doorstep to question her about her Facebook post in which she criticized Miami Beach Mayor Steve Meiner. Pacheco’s video of the incident has garnered international attention and even won her support from unlikely people like far-right personality Laura Loomer and FL Gubernatorial candidate James Fishback. Pacheco views that as the perfect example of how freedom of speech remains an issue that people on both sides of the political aisle can agree on. She tells Jim that she wants a full investigation into why the officers showed up at her doorstep, and says she believes the directive to send the officers to investigate her began with the mayor.