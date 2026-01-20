Miami Beach nightclub fires 3 employees after anti-semitic song played during influencer event Three staff members at Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach have been fired after an anti-Semitic Kanye West song was played over the weekend, prompting outrage as social media influencers appeared to celebrate Hitler during the incident. The nightclub announced the terminations on Instagram following an internal investigation. The controversial song, banned in several countries and restricted on U.S. platforms, has drawn widespread condemnation.