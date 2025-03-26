Miami Beach cinema that drew mayor's ire survives eviction after free speech debate | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: The O Cinema of Miami Beach survives eviction after drawing the ire of the city’s mayor for showcasing an Oscar-winning documentary that ignited a debate about free speech and censorship. Kareem Tabsch, one of O Cinema’s cofounders, joined CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry to discuss how the public outcry saved the iconic theater. Meanwhile, the Miami Open heads into its final weekend at Hard Rock Stadium. But Berry takes us down memory lane at the tennis tournament’s original home on Key Biscayne. Plus, Berry examines biohacking: the practice of using science, technology and lifestyle changes to optimize your overall health. But, can you really hack your way to a longer and healthier life? Also, if electronic dance music is your thing, then Miami is the place to be! This week is Miami Music Week, which showcases the energy of EDM in its many forms. And finally, Miami is known for many things: the weather, the nightlife, the beautiful crazy people… and also fraud. Berry analyzes a new report from the Federal Trade Commission that suggests the Magic City is the No. 1 place in the country for fraud.