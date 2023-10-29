Mental health experts react to 'Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy' CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede gets reaction from a number of mental health experts who watched his one-hour long documentary. They discuss on what they saw, talk about how widespread the problem is, as well as information about family support and crisis counseling services that currently exist. One of the most important takeaways for the viewer is that there is help out there. Guests: Gayle Giese/Pres., FL Mental Health Advocacy Coalition Susan Holtzman/CEO & Pres., NAMI Miami-Dade David Fathi/Dir., ACLU Nat’l Prison Project