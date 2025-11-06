Massive fire destroys Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s Coral Gables home A massive overnight fire destroyed the Coral Gables home of Miami Heat and Team USA head coach Erik Spoelstra. No one was inside when the flames broke out, but the multi‑million‑dollar property has been deemed unsafe and is a total loss. Spoelstra returned from a game to find his house reduced to rubble, visibly shaken as he watched firefighters battle the blaze. Miami‑Dade Fire Rescue says the fire was so intense that smoke lingered into the following evening.