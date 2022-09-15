Watch CBS News

Massachusetts official reacts to DeSantis move

As Gov. Ron DeSantis defends his decision to fly two planeloads of undocumented migrants to Marth's Vineyard, other officials weigh in including Mass. Rep. Dylan Fernandes and Florida's DNC gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.