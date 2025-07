Luxury yacht docks in South Florida after stewardess's murder A 20-year-old stewardess was found murdered aboard a luxury yacht near Harbour Island in the Bahamas on July 3. The yacht, now docked in Fort Lauderdale, became the center of an international investigation after the victim was discovered in the engine room with visible injuries. A fellow crew member, a 40-year-old man, was found nearby with self-inflicted wounds and has since been arrested and charged with her murder.