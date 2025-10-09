Legal battle brews over proposed Downtown Miami site for Trump's presidential library | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry takes a deep dive into the legal battle over the proposed site for the Trump Presidential Library near the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami. Berry brings in former Florida International University historian Marvin Dunn to discuss the lawsuit objecting to the land transfer. Meanwhile, Berry brings in CBS News Miami’s Austin Carter to explain Florida’s Turnpike extension construction project, and what drivers can expect on the new and improved roadway. Also, Berry introduces us to a local business leader who makes community service a priority by helping out South Florida’s youth through the red-hot sport of pickleball. Additionally, with Halloween around the corner, Berry shows us some of South Florida’s popular haunted houses to get you feeling spooky. Plus, Berry brings in CBS News Miami’s Abby Dodge, who visited the controversial and iconic Miami Seaquarium in its final days. And finally, Berry says goodbye to the South Florida staple of Shorty’s BBQ. Catch Miami Life at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursdays on the CBS News Miami app and CBSNewsMiami.com.