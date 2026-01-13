Justice Department resignations jump over Renee Good shooting investigation Multiple resignations have rocked the Department of Justice as the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good intensifies. Sources tell CBS News that several career prosecutors in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division stepped down in protest after learning more about the probe. Additionally, six Minnesota federal prosecutors have also resigned, according to the New York Times. The resignations come amid reports that senior DOJ officials are pushing for a criminal investigation into the incident.