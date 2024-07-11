Watch CBS News

Jogger stumbles across body at beach

Hollywood Beach police say a resident was jogging on the beach Thursday morning around 6 a.m. when he stumbled across an older white man lying face down in the sand near the shoreline, just north of Hallandale Beach Blvd.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.