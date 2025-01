Immigration crackdowns to begin, Miami-Dade Sheriff speaks on law enforcement action | Miami Life In this week's edition of Miami Life: It is the story on the minds of many in South Florida. As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis doubles down on the states involvement in incoming-President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz is speaking on how law enforcement locally will respond, and a host of other issues.