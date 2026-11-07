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Hustle & Heart: South Florida man's side gig boosted by wedding market

For South Florida entrepreneur Zach Valerto, weddings aren't just a celebration of love, they're also a business opportunity. Valerto is the owner of Sparrow Booth Company, a growing photo booth rental business that has turned his passion for parties into a profitable side hustle, all while he juggles two other jobs. What started with small family gatherings has grown into a business with six high-end photo booths and multiple bookings a day, primarily at weddings across South Florida.
1h ago (02:19)
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Hustle & Heart: South Florida man's side gig boosted by wedding market

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