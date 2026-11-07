Hustle & Heart: South Florida man's side gig boosted by wedding market For South Florida entrepreneur Zach Valerto, weddings aren't just a celebration of love, they're also a business opportunity. Valerto is the owner of Sparrow Booth Company, a growing photo booth rental business that has turned his passion for parties into a profitable side hustle, all while he juggles two other jobs. What started with small family gatherings has grown into a business with six high-end photo booths and multiple bookings a day, primarily at weddings across South Florida. More