No injuries reported after FedEx cargo plane slides off MIA runway A FedEx cargo plane ran off a runway at Miami International Airport amid wind and rain Wednesday night, prompting a temporary ground stop during one of the busiest travel days of the year. According to an FAA advisory, departures bound for Miami were grounded until at least 9:45 p.m. Preliminary reports indicate a FedEx McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane went off the runway, prompting the halt in incoming air traffic. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it responded to the runway at MIA at approximately 8:40 p.m. and found the cargo plane. Neither of the two people on board was injured, and responding emergency crews from both the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported no signs of fire or smoke. More