Hustle & Heart: South Florida baker chases a sweeter dream For South Florida baker Dominique Delicieux, a childhood dream of opening a bakery is finally taking shape — one batch of cookies at a time. Delicieux, an occupational therapist who spends 10 hours a day at her healthcare job, has turned her lifelong passion for baking into a side business called Dom's Delights. But building a business while maintaining a full-time career means long nights, careful budgeting and learning when to turn down orders. More