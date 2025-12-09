Watch CBS News

Hialeah police warn of social media "door kick challenge" spreading in South Florida

Hialeah police are warning about a dangerous social media “door kick challenge” spreading into South Florida. Authorities say a group of teens recently damaged doors and windows, though victims chose not to press charges. Parents are covering the costs, and police stress this should serve as a warning about the risks and potential charges tied to such illegal trends. They urge parents to talk to their children about the dangers.
