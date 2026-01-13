Hero stops traffic to rescue toddlers wandering alone on busy Florida road A terrifying moment was caught on camera in Brevard County, Florida, when John Brittingham bravely stopped traffic on busy A1A to rescue two toddlers wandering alone in the middle of the road. In just six seconds, Brittingham pulled over, rushed into traffic, and carried the children to safety—potentially saving their lives. Dash cam video captures the dramatic rescue and Brittingham’s search for the children’s unaware parents.