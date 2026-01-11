Heat face challenges after tough loss; Canes and local teams gear up for big moments After a disappointing loss, the Miami Heat face more uncertainty as Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder due to a rib injury. Head Coach Erik Spoelstra highlights the need for the team to find their rhythm as the starting lineup continues to mesh. Meanwhile, excitement is building as the Canes return home to compete for their first national title in 25 years.