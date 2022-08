Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped the Palm Beach County circuit judge Renatha Francis to serve on a high court dominated by conservative jurists.

Gov. DeSantis taps Palm Beach County judge Renatha Francis for Florida Supreme Court Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped the Palm Beach County circuit judge Renatha Francis to serve on a high court dominated by conservative jurists.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On