From NFL fame to Miami jail: Antonio Brown booked on attempted murder count Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been extradited to South Florida to face an attempted murder charge. U.S. Marshals coordinated with law enforcement in New Jersey and Florida to bring him to Miami for official booking. Video posted by talk show host Andy Slater shows Brown arriving at the airport and walking to custody without handcuffs. Once inside the West Miami‑Dade jail, Brown’s attorney filed a not guilty plea on his behalf.