Former Dolphins linebacker expands meal program for homebound seniors Former Miami Dolphins linebacker and Offerdahl’s Off‑the‑Grill owner John Offerdahl has expanded a pandemic‑era effort into a full community program supporting homebound seniors. What began as a request from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to help feed people during COVID‑19 has grown into “Hand‑Off Meals for Seniors,” a volunteer‑driven initiative that delivers meals to hundreds of elderly residents. Offerdahl says the program reflects the teamwork and community spirit he learned on the field, extending support well beyond business hours.