Former Broward County substitute teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor A former substitute teacher at Northeast High School was ordered to stay away from minors and the victim after facing a judge Saturday on charges of sexual misconduct involving a child. Marsel Smith, 27, was arrested Friday by Oakland Park police and charged with engaging in a romantic relationship with a minor. During the hearing, the judge informed Smith of the charges: "Good morning, Mr. Smith. You've been charged with soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship as an authority figure with a minor and sexual battery by somebody 24 years of age or older on a victim 16 or 17 years of age".