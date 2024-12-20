Watch CBS News

Fontainebleau Hotel suing rabbi after viral video

A video of the rabbi being confronted by a hotel guest in the lobby went viral. The lawsuit accuses the rabbi of defaming the Fontainebleau and hurting its business by encouraging his thousands of followers to boycott the iconic hotel.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.