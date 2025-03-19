Federal budget cuts spell doom for Radio and TV Marti. How it impacts Cubans globally | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: A new round of federal budget cuts has spelled doom for Radio and TV Marti, which has been a vehicle to spread pro-democracy messages to the people of Cuba. Former Miami mayor and current Miami-Dade property appraiser Thomas Regalado, who once headed the agency that ran TV Marti, joins CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry to discuss what it means for Cubans living in the U.S. and abroad. Then, Berry introduces us to former Florida State footballer Henri Crockett, who after spending his days in the NFL, poured all of his attention into his hometown of Pompano Beach. As we continue to mark Women’s History Month, here’s a shoutout to a pair of young ladies making a difference in South Florida. And finally, Berry digs up an old Jim’s Jingle to remind us of the feisty Miami Heat president Pat Riley for his 80th birthday.