Dr. Natasha Mendez, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Broward Health Medical Center, talks about red dye number 3.

FDA bans red dye number 3 Dr. Natasha Mendez, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Broward Health Medical Center, talks about red dye number 3.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On