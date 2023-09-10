Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Tim Miller CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with Tim Miller, a Republican strategist who was Communications Director for the 2016 Jeb Bush for President campaign and is now an outspoke critic of former President Donald Trump. Miller writes for The Bulwark, an anti-Trump conservative news and opinion website. He and Jim talk about the Republicans who want to be president, covering everything from SuperPACS, to how do any of the GOP candidates beat Trump for the nomination, to what went wrong with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign. Guest: Tim Miller/Republican Strategist