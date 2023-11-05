Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede has an in-depth conversation with the congresswoman about the Israel-Hamas war. Both the White House and congressional leadership have turned to Wasserman Schultz to help shape their response to the October 7th attack on Israel and what has transpired in the month since then. The two discuss her role in that, and among other things, the pushback of how Israel is conducting the war in terms of the cost to civilian casualties in Gaza, and whether that might lead to undermine support for Israel. Also in the conversation, the need for Congress to take up an aid package as it relates to Israel and what that might look like. Jim and the congresswoman also talk about how South Florida is front and center for the 2024 presidential race with the GOP debate here on Wednesday, and former Pres. Donald Trump holding a rally of his own in Hialeah at the same time. Guest: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) Florida 25th District