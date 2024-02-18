Facing South Florida: Janitorial Strike Threat Next week, more than 1,500 of South Florida’s janitorial workforce will be voting on whether to give their union the right to call a strike if a new contract can’t be negotiated. They are asking for things many workers take for granted — a decent hourly wage, sick days, paid time off, etc. In the past, we have seen custodial workers here go on hunger strikes to be treated fairly, as well as pickets and protests at downtown office buildings -- all in an effort to raise their meager pay. We have seen some improvement but much more needs to be done. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to one of the local janitorial workers and the woman who leads their union. Guests: Helene O’Brien/District Director, 32BJ SEIU Florida Heidi Moreno/Janitorial Worker