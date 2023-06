Experts sound off on missing sub, Titanic tourists A deep-sea exploration turns into a real-life nightmare for the families of the five men on board the Ocean Gate Titan Submersive. The sub deployed into the Atlantic Ocean Sunday, with the goal of traveling 13,000 feet deep to search the Titanic wreckage, but they lost contact with their support ship. Rescuers have been working around the clock to find them, reporting that noise w