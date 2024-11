Ex-state Sen. Frank Artiles faces sentencing Monday in election conspiracy case CBS News Miam's Teri Hornstein is in Miami-Dade County where a judge will decide Monday the fate of former Florida Sen. Frank Artiles, who was convicted of three charges of election conspiracy in September when he offered $50,000 to a so-called ghost candidate in 2020. Prosecutors want three years in prison and defense is asking for probation.