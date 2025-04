Elian Gonzalez: 25 Years Later 25 years ago, Miami found itself at the center of an international custody battle. After a 5-year-old Cuban boy was found in South Florida waters, clinging to an inner tube. Elian Gonzalez made headlines worldwide, and now we're revisiting that day-- and what's happened since then. Credit: Liz Oliva Fernández's interview with Elián González courtesy of Belly of the Beast (www.bellyofthebeastcuba.com)