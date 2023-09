Dolphins All Access: Fins Head Out West For Season Opener, Can They Beat The Chargers This Weekend? In this week's edition of Dolphins All Access: The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their first regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers, do the Fins have what it takes to start off the 2023 season right? Plus, it'll be a battle of the QBs as Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert get ready to square off on the field.