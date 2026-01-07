Deerfield Beach delays decision on cutting BSO as sheriff disputes cost‑saving study Deerfield Beach commissioners have again delayed a decision on whether to end the city’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A city‑commissioned study claims Deerfield Beach could save more than $900 million over 20 years by creating its own police and fire departments. The debate comes amid an ongoing dispute between city leadership and the sheriff. The sheriff apologized for his role in last summer’s conflict but warned commissioners that the study has major gaps and could jeopardize public safety.