Cold weekend ahead as South Florida braces for another temperature drop South Florida is heading into another chilly stretch, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning and staying below average through the weekend. Light drizzle is possible in the Keys, but Friday afternoon should warm into the 70s before a stronger cold front arrives Saturday. That front, driven by developing low‑pressure systems near the Gulf, will pull much colder air into the region, leaving many residents bundled up in winter coats.