Climate change a hot topic among voters as hurricane season ramps up | Facing South Florida In this week's edition of Facing South Florida: Research shows that an overwhelming majority of likely Florida voters believe global warming is real. It shows that they are worried about climate change, believing it poses a threat to all of us, and believe it will harm future generations. And, they believe Congress should be doing more about the threat. So, if Florida voters believe all this to be true, why has this become such a highly partisan issue with Republican members of Congress routinely voting against climate change measures.