CBS Miami Center Court CBS Miami's new AR/VR Center brings an innovative and immersive viewing experience to March Madness, revolutionizing the way fans engage with the NCAA Tournament. The cutting-edge augmented reality and virtual reality technology provides a dynamic backdrop for host Mike Cugno and Samantha Rivera as they guide viewers through the thrilling landscape of the tournament. The hosts from the CBS Miami studio will break down the intense matchups, offering a deep dive into the teams and players shaping this year’s March Madness. The ARVR set brings viewers closer to the action, offering detailed visualizations of key games and statistics, making it an exciting time for college basketball fans. In addition to the hosts, CBS Sports College Basketball Analyst BJ Taylor joins the team to offer expert analysis on the top teams and standout players in the 2025 field of 68. BJ's deep knowledge of the game and keen insight into the strengths and weaknesses of each squad provide a comprehensive breakdown of the tournament landscape. Whether it's evaluating the powerhouse teams or highlighting emerging players ready to make a name for themselves, BJ’s analysis helps viewers understand the storylines behind each matchup. With the immersive ARVR set and expert commentary, CBS Miami’s coverage of March Madness is set to elevate the viewing experience to new heights.