Big changes coming to Ft. Lauderdale, will flooding, traffic woes be eliminated? | Miami Life In this week's edition of Miami Life: We sat down with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis to get a one-on-one on the big plans for the city, and the solutions he proposes may help bring some relief to the traffic and flooding concerns. While we discussed the plans to help residents-- we also touched on what city officials are doing to help the homeless population in the area.