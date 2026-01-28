Arrest made in rape of Florida Memorial University student, police say Miami Gardens Police arrested a man six days after a Florida Memorial University student was raped on campus. Investigators say he is charged with sexual battery and robbery after allegedly stealing the victim’s phone and bookbag. Students on campus expressed relief at the arrest but also called for stronger security, saying the attack has left many feeling unsettled. Police described their search for the suspect as relentless and say the arrest brings an important step toward accountability.